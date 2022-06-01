UrduPoint.com

KP CM Assures Support To Development Targets In Tehsil Babuzai, Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was committed to addressing the problems of masses and utilizing all available resources for welfare and development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was committed to addressing the problems of masses and utilizing all available resources for welfare and development projects.

Talking to Mayor City Council Babuzai Swat Shahid Ali who called on him at CM House here on Wednesday, he assured full support to the Mayor for the development and prosperity of Babuzai Tehsil and to solve the problems being faced by the people of the area.

During the meeting, they agreed to ensure implementation of development plan of Babuzai Tehsil.

The Mayor apprised KP CM about his plans regarding redressal of public issues and development projects.

