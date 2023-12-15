KP CM briefs undertraining ASPs on law & order, merged areas issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said on Thursday that police has always played an important role in maintaining law and order as well as protecting the public and their properties.

Being the most sensitive region in terms of law and order, policing in this province requires more dedication and unwavering commitment than usual, he said.

"Our policy against anti-state elements is quite clear; both the Federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies and public are at the same page in this regard", he said and added that stability of the country is dependent on peace and stability in the merged districts.

He said the administrative merger of erstwhile FATA has been completed but the financial integration is still incomplete which needs special attention.

Due to the current financial instability at the national level, the development process in the newly merged areas is also slow. The funding issue of the merged districts has been taken up with the caretaker prime minister and it is hoped that the situation will get improved soon.

This he said while addressing the participants of the study tour of undertraining Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) here at Chief Minister's House on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The participants were briefed in detail about the demographic aspect of the province, the law and order situation with special reference to actions being taken against illegal spectrum, the development portfolio of the province, the overall economic situation, issues of the merged districts and other related matters.

The caretaker chief minister, welcoming the undertraining ASPs to the Chief Minister's House has said that, no doubt newly inducted ASPs have worked hard to join the police service and offered themselves to serve the nation.

He asked them to be honest and dedicated to their professional obligations and should support the truth and stand strongly against oppression, adding that all these positions, status, and even our lives are impermanent and unpredictable as we do not know, what's going to happen next.

That's why, all of us should try not to betray them. Touching upon the role of policing for a peaceful society, the chief minister said that the police have always played a frontline role in establishing peace and protecting the lives and properties of the general public.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has played an unprecedented role in the war against terrorism in the province and none of the tactics by anti-state elements could dampen their morale.

The CM made it clear that, whoever is against the state or its constitution, is the enemy of all of us; such elements would be dealt with iron hands and no one would be allowed to sabotage the writ of the government.

He said that the development of the merged districts has been the top most priority of the provincial government, but due to financial crunches, development and welfare activities in the merged areas are being affected.

He maintained that unfortunately, the promises made at the time of the merger, have not been fulfilled, which is the basic reason behind slow-paced development in the merged districts.

However, he said that the caretaker provincial government is making sincere efforts to address these problems.

We are optimistic about overcoming these issues with the cooperation of the caretaker prime minister, he added.

Arshad Hussain Shah further said that his government is going to launch the "Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program" under which, the youth of this province would be imparted with technical skills as per the demands of the international market and sent abroad for employment.

Youth of newly merged districts would be trained on priority under this program, he said.

Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah said that the ultimate goal is to keep the youth away from negative and unhealthy activities by positively utilizing their capabilities and providing them with employment opportunities.