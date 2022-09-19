UrduPoint.com

KP CM, Cabinet Members To Appear Before District Monitoring Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 08:32 PM

KP CM, cabinet members to appear before district monitoring officer

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor and Advisor Mohammad Arif would appear in person or through lawyer before the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Charsadda on September 20 (Tuesday) over violation of election code of conduct for by-poll in NA-24 Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister for Law Fazl Shakoor and Advisor Mohammad Arif would appear in person or through lawyer before the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Charsadda on September 20 (Tuesday) over violation of election code of conduct for by-poll in NA-24 Charsadda.

All the three were issued notices by the DMO Charsadda for using government resources during Imran Khan's public gathering of September 17 , besides personally attending it.

