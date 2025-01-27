Open Menu

KP CM Calls For Engaging Ulemas, Public In Anti Terrorism Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Monday underscored the importance of public cooperation and Ulemas in combating terrorism and called for engaging the public in anti-terrorism measures.

Highlighting the role of religious scholars, he said, "Ulema have a crucial role in eliminating sectarianism and fostering harmony."

He was addressing consultative meeting involving leaders from various political and religious parties held at the Chief Minister's House.

According to a statement issued by the provincial government, the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the formulation of a comprehensive national policy to address terrorism, sectarianism, linguistic and provincial divides, and promote the rule of law in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Gandapur expressed gratitude to all the leaders and representatives who participated in this session.

Their presence in such large numbers highlights the pressing need for national unity, he remarked.

The CM emphasized that past policy failures had brought the country to its current state, where issues such as terrorism, sectarianism, linguistic and ethnic divides, and lawlessness were rampant.

"We need to think critically about the kind of country we are leaving for future generations. If we are to leave behind a better nation, it is essential to devise and implement a robust policy against these challenges," he stated.

The CM recalled past efforts to address these issues but admitted that they had not yielded significant results.

Gandapur stressed the need for national unity to tackle the serious challenges facing the country.

He urged all political parties to rise above their affiliations and work together to end terrorism, sectarianism, and lawlessness, while ensuring the supremacy of law.

"Today, the need for the rule of law is greater than ever. Without it, people cannot receive their due rights, and no state can progress," he remarked.

The CM concluded by calling for collective efforts to uphold sovereignty, strengthen national stability, and adhere to Islamic values and the nation's ideology.

