KP CM calls for following teachings of Holy Prophet as beacon of light

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday greeted the entire Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Pakistan, on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, saying that the birth of the Holy Prophet (SWA) is a blessing not only for the world of islam but also for the entire humanity.

Addressing the National Rahmatul Alameen Conference, he called for following the teachings of the Holy Prophet in letter and spirit as beacon for all humanity.

He paid tribute to the authorities of the Department of Religious Affairs and other related departments for organizing Ashra Rahmatul Alameen in the province on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

The CM said that the teachings of the Prophet covers all spheres of life, clearly defines the rights of all, including women, children, orphans, minorities and slaves.

He said by following these teachings a person can achieve success in this world and the hereafter.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the Holy Prophet has taught humanity, love, peace, justice and standing up against oppression.

Referring to last sermon "Hujta Al-Wida" he said it was a manifesto that would guide mankind for the rest of the world.

The CM further said that Islam spread in the entire world not by wars rather by highly good character nobility and integrity of the Prophet (SAW) adding that non-believer accepted Islam after being inspired by His (SWA) good character.

CM said that we have to make our children aware of these great teachings of the Holy Prophet, because without showing the future generations the way He (SWA) told us, it is not possible to establish an Islamic welfare society.

The Chief Minister further said that Islam is a religion of peace and we have to prove by our actions that we are peaceful people.

Later the CM distributed prizes to those who performed well in recitation from the Holy Quran, and Naat Khwani organized on the occasion.

A large number of elected representatives, government officials, political and social figures and scholars of all schools of thought and representatives of the minority community participated in the conference.

Addressing the conference, the Provincial Minister of Religious Affairs, Adnan Qadri, the scholars shed light on various aspects of the Prophet's life.

It should be remembered that on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Rahmatul Alamin conferences were officially organized for the first time in the province at the levels of divisions and districts.

