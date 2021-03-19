UrduPoint.com
KP CM Calls On Speaker National Assembly, Discusses Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:59 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed development projects including DI Khan motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal and economic zones in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and discussed development projects including DI Khan motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal and economic zones in the province.

Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Umer Ayub, MNA Ramesh Kumar and KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra were also present during the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion the Speaker Asad Qaiser underlined the need for taking pragmatic steps on priority basis to timely complete the ongoing projects initiated under CPEC.

He also called for expediting work on DI Khan motorway and Chashma Right Bank Canal and Chakdara Highway projects. The meeting discussed future strategy on CPEC projects especially Rashakai and DI Khan economic zones.

KP CM Mahmood Khan said that Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal project was inevitable for food security, adding that it would bring thousands of Kanal of barren land under cultivation.

He said that all the line departments have been directed to expedite work on the CPEC project and ensure timely completion.

