KP CM Chairs Meeting Of Kurram Aman Jirga

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Kurram Aman Jirga was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Kohat Commissioner House, various important personalities and prominent leaders of the division participated.

Chief Minister, while addressing the participants of the jirga, highlighted important points regarding the restoration of law and order and development in the area. He said that all institutions must work together to establish peace so that stability can be brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Kurram Agency.

MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Retired Syed Ibne Ali, MPA Kohat Shafi Jan, MPA Dawood Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, and all parliamentarians of Kohat Division also participated in this jirga.

This jirga was an important occasion in which various aspects of peace and development were discussed in detail, and emphasis was placed on developing a unified strategy to solve the problems of the region. 

