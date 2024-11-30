KP CM Chairs Meeting Of Kurram Aman Jirga
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Kurram Aman Jirga was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Kohat Commissioner House, various important personalities and prominent leaders of the division participated.
Chief Minister, while addressing the participants of the jirga, highlighted important points regarding the restoration of law and order and development in the area. He said that all institutions must work together to establish peace so that stability can be brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Kurram Agency.
MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Advocate, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Retired Syed Ibne Ali, MPA Kohat Shafi Jan, MPA Dawood Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, and all parliamentarians of Kohat Division also participated in this jirga.
This jirga was an important occasion in which various aspects of peace and development were discussed in detail, and emphasis was placed on developing a unified strategy to solve the problems of the region.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIOJK leader condemns petitions by Hindus calling for surveys of mosques, shrines in India2 minutes ago
-
Matiullah released from jail after getting bail32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal for formulating new national action plan to combat terrorism33 minutes ago
-
PPP Foundation Day in Sargodha53 minutes ago
-
Riots Case: ATC grants police 5-day remand of 145 accused1 hour ago
-
SMIU Literary Society organises Faiz Mela1 hour ago
-
Ceremony on PPP Foundation Day in Multan1 hour ago
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
3-day workshop of Inter-Board Sports Committee held in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur2 hours ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues2 hours ago
-
CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram2 hours ago