KP CM chairs meeting to address public issues of Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting to address the public issues of divisional headquarters Hazara, Abbottabad was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A meeting to address the public issues of divisional headquarters Hazara, Abbottabad was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on Monday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah chaired the meeting from Islamabad via video link.

Besides, Caretaker Provincial Ministers Engineer Ahmed Jan, Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani and spokesperson to Chief Minister Brigadier (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, commissioner Hazara Division, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the urgent nature of issues being faced by the general public with the aim to resolve the same and reviewed implementation status of the directives issued by the caretaker Chief Minister during his recent visit to district Abbottabad.

Briefing the participants, it was informed that RPO Hazara and District Police officers were regularly making surprise visits to the relevant police stations, whereas multiple measures including police patrolling were being undertaken in order to ensure the protection of passengers on Karakoram Highway.

It was decided in the meeting to convene a special meeting of the high-ups of the National Highways Authority in order to address the issues related to Hazara Motorway. Similarly, the chair expressed great concerns over unnecessary delay regarding the implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project and decided to hold a meeting of all the concerned authorities this week so as to settle down the matters related to this important project further deciding to have an alternate arrangement for solid waste management in Abbottabad city till the KP-CIP is implemented.

Moreover, it was decided to devise a strategy on an emergency basis for the disposal of flood water to protect Abbottabad City from floods and rainwater. The chief minister on this occasion, directed the concerned authorities to take pragmatic steps to ensure visible progress on Abbottabad Water Supply Scheme.

Similarly, the Agriculture Department was directed to come up with a plan for preventing the growth of parthenium in Abbottabad as well as other districts of the province. The concerned authorities were also directed to take necessary steps for providing the required funds for shifting utilities from the under-construction Thandiani road as well as to make physical progress on the construction of Qalandar Abad Bypass and other road projects.

Furthermore, The Excise and Police departments were directed to have a joint strategy to effectively prevent the inter-district trafficking of Narcotics and to take action against the actual sources of Narcotics in the province.

Besides, TMOs and other relevant authorities were directed to take effective action against encroachments in Abbottabad city.

The concerned authorities were also directed to immediately post Anesthesia Specialists at Ayub Teaching Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad.

It was also decided to hold a separate meeting to address the issues related to Khana-e-kasht and Khana-e-Milkiyat in the Hazara region.