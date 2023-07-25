Open Menu

KP CM Chairs Meeting To Streamline Operational Matters Of Sehat Card Plus Scheme

Published July 25, 2023

A meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus scheme was held here on Tuesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair which discussed and reviewed various matters related to the scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus scheme was held here on Tuesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair which discussed and reviewed various matters related to the scheme.

The meeting also discussed measures to further streamline operational matters and to make the scheme more effective and useful for the general public.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, CEO Sehat Card Dr. Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

While briefing the participants on Sehat Card Plus, it was informed that cent percent population of the province is being provided with free treatment facilities under the scheme adding that a total of 9.87 million households of the province had been registered in Sehat Card Plus till June 2023.

It was told that during the financial year 2022-23, over 1.3 million patients have been treated under Sehat Card at a total cost of Rs 33.39 billion.

Briefing about the top 10 hospitals which have extended free treatment facilities to patients from July 2022 to June 2023, it was informed that Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar stood top of the list respectively.

Similarly, regarding the free treatment trend (percentage) in the various departments, it was told that Cardiology stood at the top with 24.1 % while Gynecology remained second with 13.1% and General Surgery at third with 12.6%.

Other treatment facilities with relatively high admissions and costs included Medical Cases, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Orthopedic, Urology, Throat, Ophthalmology and Dialysis.

Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan termed Sehat Card Plus an important scheme for public welfare and said it could be further improved by removing the deficiencies from its process.

"We have to go all out to make this scheme sustainable and to ensure that the people are getting maximum benefits from the scheme in a more effective and organized manner" he remarked.

