KP CM Complaints' Cell Redresses 82% Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP CM complaints' cell redresses 82% complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Chief Minister Complaint Cell has redressed 82% public complaints lodged with it through telephone calls since February 2020 from different districts of the province.

It was informed to KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali during his visit to the complaints' cell here Thursday. He was told that since February 2020 , the cell has so far received 13000 telephone calls including 4000 calls from the newly merged districts and collective redressal ratio of complaints through the cell has remained 82%.

On this occasion, the provincial minister also heard public complaints regarding Housing Department.

Director General (DG) Housing Imran Wazir also accompanied the minister. People from different districts informed the minister regarding their complaints about housing sector projects.

The provincial minister issued directives for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Amjad Ali Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance and time to time formal hearing of public complaints by provincial ministers.

Through a message, the provincial minister assured the people of the province that the complaint's cell will not only resolve their problems rather their proposals will also improve the performance of public sector departments.

