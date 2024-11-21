Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Armed Attack On Passenger Vehicles In Kurram

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 07:10 PM

KP CM condemns armed attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has strongly condemned the armed attack on passenger vehicles in the Uchaat area of Kurram district on Thursday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in this heinous incident, the chief minister has tasked a delegation comprising the provincial law minister, the local MNA, MPA, and the Chief Secretary to visit Kurram, assess the ground realities and submit a detailed report.

Furthermore, the chief minister has instructed the reactivation of a previously held tribal jirga to help stabilize the situation in the area.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the provincial government, police and all relevant institutions are making concerted efforts to improve law and order in the region.

As part of these measures, he directed the concerned authorities to expedite the establishment of a Provincial Highways Police to ensure the safety of all major routes across the province.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, the chief minister prayed for the deceased and patience for the bereaved families. He also announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

He termed the targeting of innocent civilians as deeply tragic and reprehensible and vowed that those responsible for

the incident would not escape justice.

He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to bring the perpetrators to account.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jirga Law And Order Law Minister Visit Vehicles All Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

4 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

6 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan