KP CM Condemns Attack On Police Van; Condoles Martyrdom Of Policemen
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorists attack on police van here and expressed grief over the martyrdom of two policemen in the incident.
The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured official.
The CM asked the Inspector General of Police to submit a report into the incident and instructed to give compensation to the families of the martyrs under the Shaheed package.
He said the government would not leave the families of the martyrs alone while all possible support would be given to them.
Gandapur said that KP police have made unprecedented sacrifices to protect people's lives and property, adding the sacrifices of police martyrs would not go in vain.
APP/adi
