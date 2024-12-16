Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Attacks On Anti-polio Teams, Orders Immediate Action

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday strongly condemned attacks on anti-polio teams in Karak and Bannu by unidentified assailants and directed police authorities to submit a detailed report on the incidents.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Gandapur ordered immediate action to apprehend those responsible for the attacks. He also instructed officials to enhance the security measures for anti-polio teams across the province.

The CM expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a police official and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He assured them of comprehensive financial assistance.

He prayed for a swift recovery of two injured polio workers and directed district administrations to ensure the provision of the best medical care to them

Condemning the attacks, the CM stated, “Those targeting anti-polio teams are enemies of our children’s safe future. Such cowardly acts will not deter the resolve of polio workers.”

He praised frontline polio workers as heroes and reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to eradicating the polio virus from the province.

