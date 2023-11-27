Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Bannu Terrorist Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on the convoy of security forces in Bannu.

The CM expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the attack.

He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and citizens.

The chief minister directed the provision of provide best medical aid to the injured.

