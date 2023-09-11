KP CM condemns blast on FC vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam on Monday strongly condemned the explosion near the vehicle of the FC force on Warsak Road and termed it a cowardly attack by anti-state elements.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the recovery of the blast victims and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical care to the injured.

He said that such incidents could not demoralize the security forces from wiping out terrorism and extremism from society, adding that the entire nation stands by the security forces in this cause.