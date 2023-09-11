Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Blast On FC Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KP CM condemns blast on FC vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam on Monday strongly condemned the explosion near the vehicle of the FC force on Warsak Road and termed it a cowardly attack by anti-state elements.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed his best wishes for the recovery of the blast victims and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical care to the injured.

He said that such incidents could not demoralize the security forces from wiping out terrorism and extremism from society, adding that the entire nation stands by the security forces in this cause.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Vehicle From Best

Recent Stories

FO asks interim Afghan authorities to respect Paki ..

FO asks interim Afghan authorities to respect Pakistan's territorial integrity

20 minutes ago
 YahClick partners with NIGCOMSAT to deepen broadba ..

YahClick partners with NIGCOMSAT to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria

28 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo's Marrakech hotel shelters quake ..

Cristiano Ronaldo's Marrakech hotel shelters quake survivors

1 hour ago
 Peshawar blast leaves one FC personnel martyred, s ..

Peshawar blast leaves one FC personnel martyred, seven others injured

2 hours ago
 Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, ins ..

Benefiting from ‘NAFIS’ requires entities, insured Emiratis to update their ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement ..

Pakistan, UAE likely to sign free trade agreement by September end

4 hours ago
Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Irani ..

Bugti vows to combat smuggling of US dollar, Iranian oil

4 hours ago
 Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membersh ..

Arab League welcomes African Union&#039;s membership in G20

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2023

7 hours ago
 DSC meets with global football academies to boost ..

DSC meets with global football academies to boost talent scouting

14 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs P ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain plays spoilsport as India vs Pakistan moves to reserve day

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan