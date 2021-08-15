KP CM condemns bomb attack on mini-truck

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has condemned bomb attack on mini-truck in Karachi and expressed heartiest sympathies and condolence with affected families.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed sorrow over the deaths of 11 residents of Swat in the incident.

He has prayed for the eternal peace of those who lost their lies in the incident and fortitude for their heirs.

The chief minister also prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.

He said that they fully share grief of the heirs of deceased persons.