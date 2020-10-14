UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Condemns Cross-border Firing Incident From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:36 PM

KP CM condemns cross-border firing incident from Afghanistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the cross-border firing incident from Afghanistan side in Bajur district in which one security personnel was martyred while another injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the cross-border firing incident from Afghanistan side in Bajur district in which one security personnel was martyred while another injured.

In his condolence message he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the family of the martyr and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.

He said that entire nation was proud of Pakistan Army sacrifices against terrorism.

He said that every person stood shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the war against terrorirsm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Afghanistan Chief Minister Army Family From

Recent Stories

Almost 1Mln People Affected by Heavy Floods in Cen ..

5 seconds ago

New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Leb ..

6 seconds ago

RDIF, Italy's Barilla to Invest Over $117Mln to Ex ..

8 seconds ago

New crew reaches ISS in record time

9 seconds ago

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.