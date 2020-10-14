KP CM condemns cross-border firing incident from Afghanistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the cross-border firing incident from Afghanistan side in Bajur district in which one security personnel was martyred while another injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the cross-border firing incident from Afghanistan side in Bajur district in which one security personnel was martyred while another injured.

In his condolence message he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the family of the martyr and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel.

He said that entire nation was proud of Pakistan Army sacrifices against terrorism.

He said that every person stood shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the war against terrorirsm.