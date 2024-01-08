Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Explosion On Police Van In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KP CM condemns explosion on police van in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday strongly condemned a bomb explosion near a police van in district Bajaur.

The CM expressed the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack and conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr's patience for the bereaved families.

He directed the district administration to ensure the timely provision of medical aid to those injured in the blast.

Syed Arshad Hussain said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made eternal sacrifices for the protection of people's lives and property, adding that such cowardly incidents could not demoralize the police.

The people of the province and the government salute the sacrifices of the police, said the Chief Minister and vowed that the families of the martyrs would not be left alone rather they would be supported in every possible way.

