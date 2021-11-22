UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condemns Firing Incidents On Police

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has condemned two incidents of firing on police personnel at Khazana locality of Peshawar and Miran Shah at North Waziristan and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of the two police personnel in these incidents

In separate statements of condemnation issued here on Monday, the chief minister expressed his heartiest sympathies with the families of the martyred police personnel, prayed for the eternal peace of both martyrs and fortitude for their heirs.

The chief minister said the provincial government would not leave the heir of police martyrs alone and extend all possible assistance to them.

The chief minister also directed taking necessary steps for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in both incidents. He appreciated the sacrifices rendered by police for provision of protection to the lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order in the province.

He said KP Police had written a history in performance of duties and sacrifices, saying both the provincial government and people of the province acknowledge sacrifices of the force.

