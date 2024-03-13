KP CM condemns firing on cop in Kulachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned the firing of unknown persons on a policeman in DI Khan's Kulachi area and expressed grief over the martyrdom of the cop.

In a statement issued from here, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the martyr and prayed patience for the bereaved.

The Chief Minister sought a report of the incident from the top police officials while also directed necessary action for payment of compensation to bereaved family under the Shuhada package.