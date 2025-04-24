KP CM Condemns Indian Aggression Over Pahalgam Incident, Vows Strong Response
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The 31st meeting of the Provincial Cabinet, held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent Pahalgam incident, calling it a tragic event.
He stated that the nation stands united for the country’s sovereignty and national interest.
The Chief Minister strongly condemned the Indian government's response following the Pahalgam incident, terming it aggressive, unfortunate, and unacceptable.
He emphasized that Pakistan was fully prepared to give a befitting response to any form of Indian aggression.
He further remarked that the Modi government was attempting to exploit the Pahalgam tragedy as part of a calculated conspiracy to malign Pakistan.
“This incident was a clear reflection of the Indian government’s failure,” he added, expressing grief over the loss of innocent lives.
Gandapur criticized the Indian government for trying to cover its incompetence by spewing venom against Pakistan, saying such behavior was completely intolerable.
He warned that any attempt by India to use this incident as a pretext for aggression would come at a heavy cost.
Reaffirming national unity, he stated that no sacrifice would be spared in the defense of the country’s integrity and interests.
The CM concluded by stating that India’s aggressive posture has always posed a threat to regional peace.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM condemns Indian aggression over Pahalgam incident, vows strong response5 minutes ago
-
World Book and Copyright Day observed at Islamia University5 minutes ago
-
Two-day research methodology workshop begins at Gujrat University6 minutes ago
-
Couple shot dead mysteriously6 minutes ago
-
Farmers asked to tie wheat bundles with residue, not rope16 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary thinking in education, research, policy true path to progress: Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhut ..16 minutes ago
-
Rural Women in Sukkur empower themselves through LSO formation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Cardiac Center at BVH16 minutes ago
-
Chinese language skills key to future job prospects, CM aide16 minutes ago
-
CEO health reviews anti-polio campaign16 minutes ago
-
BISEB announces 9th, 10tth exams from June 12 in N Waziristan25 minutes ago
-
PPSC full commission approves key reforms in exam syllabus26 minutes ago