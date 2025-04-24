Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Indian Aggression Over Pahalgam Incident, Vows Strong Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

KP CM condemns Indian aggression over Pahalgam incident, vows strong response

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The 31st meeting of the Provincial Cabinet, held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the recent Pahalgam incident, calling it a tragic event.

He stated that the nation stands united for the country’s sovereignty and national interest.

The Chief Minister strongly condemned the Indian government's response following the Pahalgam incident, terming it aggressive, unfortunate, and unacceptable.

He emphasized that Pakistan was fully prepared to give a befitting response to any form of Indian aggression.

He further remarked that the Modi government was attempting to exploit the Pahalgam tragedy as part of a calculated conspiracy to malign Pakistan.

“This incident was a clear reflection of the Indian government’s failure,” he added, expressing grief over the loss of innocent lives.

Gandapur criticized the Indian government for trying to cover its incompetence by spewing venom against Pakistan, saying such behavior was completely intolerable.

He warned that any attempt by India to use this incident as a pretext for aggression would come at a heavy cost.

Reaffirming national unity, he stated that no sacrifice would be spared in the defense of the country’s integrity and interests.

The CM concluded by stating that India’s aggressive posture has always posed a threat to regional peace.

