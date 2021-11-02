KP CM condemns killing of ASI

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing of the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Imtiaz Khan of Charsadda Police at Mathra, Peshawar by unknown assailants and expressed condolence with his family over his martyrdom

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has condemned the killing of the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Imtiaz Khan of Charsadda Police at Mathra, Peshawar by unknown assailants and expressed condolence with his family over his martyrdom.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister while expressing his heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family of the martyred police officer.

The chief minister has also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude for the bereaved family.

He said that the provincial government fully shares the grief of the bereaved family and they would not be left alone.