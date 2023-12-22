KP CM condemns killing of five laborers in SW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday strongly condemned the incident of the killing of five labourers by unknown persons working at the police station in South Waziristan.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families. He prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident.