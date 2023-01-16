UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condemns Latif Afridi's Murder

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KP CM condemns Latif Afridi's murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has condemned the murder of senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi and termed the incident sorrowful.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

