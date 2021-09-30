UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condemns Murder Of Satnam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:14 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the murder of Satnam Singh on Charsadda Road and directed for taking all the necessary steps for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the murder of Satnam Singh on Charsadda Road and directed for taking all the necessary steps for the immediate arrest of the elements involved in the incident.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister also expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and added that they fully share the grief of the affected family.

The chief minister reiterated that elements involved in the murder would not go escape from the clutches of law and would be brought into justice soon. He said that the affected family would be provided justice.

He said that the provincial government will ensure protection of the lives and properties of all minorities at any cost.

