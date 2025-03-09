Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Murder Of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed's Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 11:40 AM

KP CM condemns murder of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed's brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s brother, Shakeel Khan, in Swabi.

Expressing his condolences to Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, the chief minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Ali Amin Gandapur termed the murder of Shakeel Khan as tragic and vowed that the perpetrator would be brought to justice soon.

He assured that the culprit would be given strict punishment according to the law.

