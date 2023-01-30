KP CM condemns Police Lines blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday strongly condemned the blast in a Mosque here at Police Line that claimed the lives of policemen and others.

In a message issued here, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members of the blast victims.

He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the martyred policemen and early recovery of the injured.