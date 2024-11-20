Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Suicide Attack On Check Post In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KP CM condemns suicide attack on check post in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorists attack on a check post in district Bannu in which 12 security personnel embraced martyrdom.

In a statement issued here the CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed patience and fortitude for them to bear the loss with courage.

"We share the grief of the mourning families equally," stated Ali Amin Gandapur.

He lauded the security forces for thwarting the suicide attackers' attempt to enter the check post.

He said the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people were the true heroes of the nation.

The CM highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by security forces to restore peace in the country.

"We salute the sacrifices of our security forces, and these sacrifices will not go in vain," he added.

Reaffirming solidarity with the security forces, he stated, "The entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism."

Related Topics

Attack Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suicide Post Share

Recent Stories

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

23 minutes ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

58 minutes ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

4 hours ago
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

16 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

16 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan