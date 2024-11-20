KP CM condemns suicide attack on check post in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorists attack on a check post in district Bannu in which 12 security personnel embraced martyrdom.

In a statement issued here the CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed patience and fortitude for them to bear the loss with courage.

"We share the grief of the mourning families equally," stated Ali Amin Gandapur.

He lauded the security forces for thwarting the suicide attackers' attempt to enter the check post.

He said the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people were the true heroes of the nation.

The CM highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by security forces to restore peace in the country.

"We salute the sacrifices of our security forces, and these sacrifices will not go in vain," he added.

Reaffirming solidarity with the security forces, he stated, "The entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism."