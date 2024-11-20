KP CM Condemns Suicide Attack On Check Post In Bannu
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wednesday strongly condemned a terrorists attack on a check post in district Bannu in which 12 security personnel embraced martyrdom.
In a statement issued here the CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed patience and fortitude for them to bear the loss with courage.
"We share the grief of the mourning families equally," stated Ali Amin Gandapur.
He lauded the security forces for thwarting the suicide attackers' attempt to enter the check post.
He said the security personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people were the true heroes of the nation.
The CM highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by security forces to restore peace in the country.
"We salute the sacrifices of our security forces, and these sacrifices will not go in vain," he added.
Reaffirming solidarity with the security forces, he stated, "The entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism."
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
240 police officials promoted11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Faiz Ahmad Faiz being observed11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi lauds Bilawal to form committee to tackle issues12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in UoS22 minutes ago
-
'Health Week' inaugurated to motivate people for adopting healthy lifestyle22 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs task force meeting for merged districts22 minutes ago
-
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur inspires action at CO ..23 minutes ago
-
1.5 mln employment opportunities to be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood31 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy contradicts news31 minutes ago
-
Economic,political stability essential for prosperity: SCCI31 minutes ago
-
DC for accelerated work on uplift projects in Darra Adam Khel32 minutes ago
-
President, PM reiterate resolve to wipe out terrorism as 12 security personnel martyred in Bannu41 minutes ago