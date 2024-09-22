KP CM condemns Swat explosion; seeks report from police chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday strongly condemned an explosion near the police van in Malam Jabba Road, Swat wherein a policeman embraced martyrdom and four others sustained critical injuries and sought a report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police into the incident.

The CM expressed condolences with the bereaved family of the martyred cop and prayed patience for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He assured that the provincial government would fully support the bereaved family and would not leave them alone.

The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen in the blast and directed the health department to provide best medical care to them till complete recovery.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of KP police and said that police personnel have made unprecedented sacrifices to protect the lives and properties of the people.

APP/adi