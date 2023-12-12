KP CM condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in district DI Khan and expressed his condolence on the martyrdom of the security personnel in the attack.

In his message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and for early recovery of the injured.

He said that such cowardly incidents could not demoralize the security forces and police, adding that the entire nation supports the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He said that the security forces have made great sacrifices for peace and stability in the country.

APP/adi