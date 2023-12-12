Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Station In D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KP CM condemns terrorist attack on Police Station in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police station in district DI Khan and expressed his condolence on the martyrdom of the security personnel in the attack.

In his message, he expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs and for early recovery of the injured.

He said that such cowardly incidents could not demoralize the security forces and police, adding that the entire nation supports the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He said that the security forces have made great sacrifices for peace and stability in the country.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

15 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

31 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

3 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan