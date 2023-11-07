Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Terrorist Attacks In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KP CM condemns terrorist attacks in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday condemned terrorist attack on oil and gas company in Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The CM expressed grief over martyrdom of two policemen in the attack and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs.

He expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured officials. Azam Khan assured the bereaved families that the government would not leave them alone.

He said that the KP Police have made eternal sacrifices to maintain law and order situation and to keep peace in the province adding that such cowardly incidents could not demoralize the police.

