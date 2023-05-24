UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Hangu, NW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KP CM condemns terrorist attacks in Hangu, NW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorists' attacks on the gas plant in Hangu the other day and a suicide attack on a police check-post in North Waziristan (NW).

The CM expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives including security personnel in the two attacks and prayed that may Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that such cowardly attacks were aimed to sabotage peace in the country and hamper the process of development and prosperity.

He said these attacks could not shake the resolve of the security forces to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations.

Azam Khan said that soon perpetrators of the attacks would soon be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Hangu May Gas Family All

Recent Stories

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

21 minutes ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

2 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual ..

UAE-France strategic partnership founded on mutual respect, shared goals, Vice-P ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.