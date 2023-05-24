KP CM condemns terrorist attacks in Hangu, NW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorists' attacks on the gas plant in Hangu the other day and a suicide attack on a police check-post in North Waziristan (NW).

The CM expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives including security personnel in the two attacks and prayed that may Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said that such cowardly attacks were aimed to sabotage peace in the country and hamper the process of development and prosperity.

He said these attacks could not shake the resolve of the security forces to wipe out terrorism and extremism in all forms and manifestations.

Azam Khan said that soon perpetrators of the attacks would soon be brought to justice.