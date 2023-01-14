UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Sarband Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has condemned terrorists' attack on Police Station Sarband and termed it a sorrowful incident.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste.

He said that police have fought with bravery and repulsed the attack.

Mahmood Khan added that the whole nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the police in the war against terrorism. He prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs and expressed his heartiest sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families.

More Stories From Pakistan

