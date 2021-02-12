KP CM condemns terrorists' attack on Security forces in SW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday strongly condemned terrorists' attack on security posts in South Waziristan in which four soldiers embraced martyrdom.

In his statement issued here, the CM conveyed grief to the bereaved families and prayed eternal peace for the departed souls.

He said the whole nation stands united with the security forces in the war against terror adding that security forces rendered great sacrifices for maintaining peace in the country.