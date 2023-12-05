Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Warsak Road Blast, Seeks Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:24 PM

KP CM condemns Warsak Road blast, seeks report

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah here Tuesday night condemned the Warsak Road blast and sought a report from police authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice retired Arshad Hussain Shah here Tuesday night condemned the Warsak Road blast and sought a report from police authorities.

In a statement, the Chief Minister prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

At least seven persons including four children sustained injuries when an bomb went off at Warak Road today here. He directed provision of best medical treatment to the injured.

APP/fam

