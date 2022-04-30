KP CM condoles death of MPA Waqar Ahmad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Ahmad Khan of Awami National Party (ANP).

The KP CM, in a statement, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and for grant of courage to his bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

KP Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan has also offered condolence over the MPA's demise.

He said the social and political contribution of Waqar Ahmad would always be remembered.