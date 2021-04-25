KP CM condoles demise of doctors due to Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed condolence on the sad demise of Dr Muhammad Ali and Dr Syed Mumtaz Hussain from Coronavirus and expressed his great sympathy with the bereaved families.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, he paid tributes to the services of doctors, frontline workers and other medical personnel in the Corona epidemic and termed it as commendable.

He also appealed to the people to care after themselves and their family after the recent wave of Corona that has taken a serious turn.

The chief minister urged the people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The citizens should strictly follow precautionary measures, Mahmood Khan said, adding, the people make sure to wear face masks in any case.

Earlier, another Doctor martyred due to corona infection and with this the number of martyred Medical Officers reaches to 64 in the province.

A spokesman of the Provincial Doctors Association confirmed the death of doctor identified as Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali Naseer of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar. The doctor was under treatment for the last two weeks in the hospital.