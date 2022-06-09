UrduPoint.com

KP CM Condoles Martyrdom Of Rescue Official In Shangla Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 08:08 PM

KP CM condoles martyrdom of Rescue official in Shangla incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over martyrdom of Rescue 1122 official while extinguishing forest fire in district Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over martyrdom of Rescue 1122 official while extinguishing forest fire in district Shangla.

The CM sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He appreciated the courage of the Rescue official in line of duty and said that Shaheed Nizam Ullah had set an example of bravery for other Rescue officials.

The CM assured full support to the bereaved family and said KP government would not leave them along.

