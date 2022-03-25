KP CM condoles martyrdom of security forces

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday condemned the cross border fire incident at North Waziristan and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security forces in the incident.

In a message here, he extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage and solace to them to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed may Almighty Allah to raise ranks of the martyrs at Jannah.

He said it was a highly condemnable incident and added that security forces have rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace in the country.

"We are resolute in our commitment to rid Pakistan of all forms of terrorism and the entire nation is standing with security forces in war against menace of terrorism, "he added.