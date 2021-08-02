KP CM condoles over martyrdom of police constable in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Monday expressed condolence over martyrdom of police constable, Asif Ali who was killed by unidentified miscreants in the limits of Dawood Zai police station, the other day.

In a statement he said may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal adobe with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Asif Ullah, a constable Frontier Reserve Police was killed by miscreants when he was coming back from polio duty.