KP CM condoles with renowned columnist Ziaul Haq Sarhadi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Monday condoled with renowned columnist and scholar Ziaul Haq Sarhadi over the demise of his wife.

In his condolence message the CM expressed sympathy with Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.