KP CM Condoles With Senior Journalist Over Mother Demise

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP CM condoles with senior journalist over mother demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday visited to the residence of senior journalist, Faqir Hussain in Nowshera district where he condoled with him over the sad demise of his mother.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

