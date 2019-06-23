UrduPoint.com
KP CM Condoles With Shaukat Yousafzai Over Death Of His Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:10 PM

KP CM condoles with Shaukat Yousafzai over death of his mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over demise of mother of Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

The Chief Minister visited Bisham district Shangla on Sunday and offered Fateha.

The CM prayed Almighty Allah for rest of her soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

