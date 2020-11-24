KP CM Condoles With Sr Journalist Asif Nisar Over Death Of Uncle
Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:58 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed condolence with Peshawar based senior journalist Asif Nisar over sad demise of his uncle and renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed
In a message issued here, he prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.