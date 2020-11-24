KP CM condoles with Sr Journalist Asif Nisar over death of uncle

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed condolence with Peshawar based senior journalist Asif Nisar over sad demise of his uncle and renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed condolence with Peshawar based senior journalist Asif Nisar over sad demise of his uncle and renowned educationist Bashir Ahmed.

In a message issued here, he prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.