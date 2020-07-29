UrduPoint.com
KP CM Condoles With Sr Journalist Over Deaths Of Two Children

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

KP CM condoles with Sr Journalist over deaths of two children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday visited Senior Journalist Arif Yousafzai in Swabi and condoled with him over loss of his two children in an incident of fire explosion at his home.

The Chief Minister expressed deep shock and grief over the irreparable loss of his two children and prayed Allah Almighty to give courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The CM flanked by Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai offered Fateha for the departed souls and expressed solidarity.

