UrduPoint.com

KP CM Congratulates Christian Community On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:29 PM

KP CM congratulates Christian community on Christmas

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has congratulated Christian community on eve of Christmas and said that government was working for the welfare of minorities and protection of their rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has congratulated Christian community on eve of Christmas and said that government was working for the welfare of minorities and protection of their rights.

In a message issued here in connection with Christmas, CM said that our religion has granted equal rights to minorities while country's constitution has guaranteed them freedom to practice religion and celebrate festivals and events.

He said that government has taken concrete steps to protect rights, lives and properties of minorities. He also appreciated role of minorities for the development and progress of the country and stressed for promoting interfaith harmony and sense of mutual respect.

CM said that government has recently started provision of monthly stipends to Christian clergy and also announced age relaxation in recruitment for Christians.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Christmas Progress Christian Government

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 2n ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division takes part in 2nd session of Arab Parliament i ..

39 seconds ago
 NATO Warship Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa - Rep ..

NATO Warship Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa - Reports

58 seconds ago
 Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Mock exercise conducted to check security arrangem ..

Mock exercise conducted to check security arrangements

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns plea seeking formati ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns plea seeking formation of commission in ex-CJ Nisa ..

1 minute ago
 30 'criminals' held, contraband seized

30 'criminals' held, contraband seized

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.