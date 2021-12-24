KP CM congratulates Christian community on Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has congratulated Christian community on eve of Christmas and said that government was working for the welfare of minorities and protection of their rights.

In a message issued here in connection with Christmas, CM said that our religion has granted equal rights to minorities while country's constitution has guaranteed them freedom to practice religion and celebrate festivals and events.

He said that government has taken concrete steps to protect rights, lives and properties of minorities. He also appreciated role of minorities for the development and progress of the country and stressed for promoting interfaith harmony and sense of mutual respect.

CM said that government has recently started provision of monthly stipends to Christian clergy and also announced age relaxation in recruitment for Christians.