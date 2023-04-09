KP CM congratulates Christian community on Easter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Easter and said that the provincial government has taken all-out efforts to extend facilities to them.

The caretaker CM in a message on the occasion of Easter said that our religion islam gives us lessons of freedom of religion and humanity.

He said that we attach great importance to all citizens regardless of their faith, religion, sect and ethnicity to freely practice their religion, culture and tradition in our country and in KP.