UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Decides Inclusion Of Liver, Bone Marrow Transplant In Sehat Card

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:13 PM

KP CM decides inclusion of liver, bone marrow transplant in Sehat Card

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan decided to include liver and bone marrow transplant in Sehat Card Plus Scheme to provide maximum free medical facilities to people and turn the scheme into a comprehensive package of health protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan decided to include liver and bone marrow transplant in Sehat Card Plus Scheme to provide maximum free medical facilities to people and turn the scheme into a comprehensive package of health protection.

He has also decided in principle to enhance the annual health coverage for the tribal districts from the existing 600,000 rupees per family to 1,000,000 rupees per family under the Sehat Card Plus Scheme.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under chairmanship here the other day, said an official handout issued on Saturday. The meeting discussed various matters to further improve the health coverage under Sehat Card Plus Scheme.

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation, Shoaib Hussain, Secretary Health, Imtiaz Hussain and other concerned quarters attended the meeting.

It was also decided to launch top up programme under the scheme with the aim to offer special packages of medical treatment to government employees and the general masses.

The meeting also decided to put in place a third party monitoring mechanism to have an effective monitoring of the entire activities under the scheme.

On this occasion, it was agreed to make timely payments to the designated hospitals of the scheme in order to ensure uninterrupted treatment facilities to the patients therein.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the high ups of health department to take necessary steps to ensure the implementation of the decisions as per the given timelines.

Mahmood Khan maintained that in order to facilitate, free treatment of more and more diseases would be covered under the scheme and would be turned into a comprehensive package of social health protection.

He said that all the initiatives of his government ultimately aimed at providing maximum facilities to the masses adding that all the available resources would be utilized to this end.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family All From Government Top

Recent Stories

India virus surge drives record global daily cases ..

3 minutes ago

PPP to contest in AJK polls: Faryal Talpur

3 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Rejects Biden's Statement ..

3 minutes ago

"Corona Curfew" imposed in IIOJK from tonight till ..

3 minutes ago

Doctor found dead in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Two drowned to death in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.