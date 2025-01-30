KP CM decides to include rehabilitation of drugs addicts in Sehat Card scheme

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to include the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the Sehat Card scheme, and directed the relevant authorities to prepare a case and present it to the provincial cabinet for approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to include the rehabilitation of drug addicts in the Sehat Card scheme, and directed the relevant authorities to prepare a case and present it to the provincial cabinet for approval.

Once approved, rehabilitation centers for drug addicts will also be included in the Sehat Card panel, ensuring a more effective and organized rehabilitation process.

This decision was made in the first meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Anti-Narcotics, held here with Chief Minister in the chair. Provincial cabinet members Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the Chief Secretary, senior officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), police and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting has decided to accelerate actions against drug addiction, directing the police to launch a massive crackdown against drug dealers across the province.

It was also decided that Police officers failing to take effective actions against drug traffickers will be removed from their positions, adding that a special meeting of the task force will be held in next 15 days to review the progress on anti-narcotics operations and assess the crackdown in all districts.

The participants raised concerns about poppy cultivation in certain areas of the province and a committee has been formed to persuade poppy farmers to switch to alternative crops, deciding that the government will provide seeds for alternative crops to encourage farmers to abandon poppy cultivation.

The meeting further decided the institutionalizing the whole process of rehabilitation; responsibilities of various departments and institutions in the rehabilitation process will be clearly defined, and a comprehensive plan will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

Similarly, strict action will be taken against individuals involved in drug trafficking, it was decided in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, CM Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that there will be no leniency or forgiveness for those who push people into drug addiction and ruin their lives.

He emphasized that maximum actions be taken against drug manufacturers, dealers and traffickers.

He also appreciated the ongoing rehabilitation program drug addicts in Peshawar, directing that drug addicts from other districts be shifted to rehabilitation centers in Peshawar.

Additionally, he directed for special measures for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted prisoners.

Briefing the meeting about progress so far made under the “Drug-Free Peshawar” campaign, it was informed that three heroin-mixing factories have been destroyed in Peshawar by the Excise Department.

Similarly, Poppy cultivation on 200 kanals in district Khyber, 112 kanals in district Mohmand, 45 kanals in Swabi and 13 kanals in Mansehra has also been destroyed.

As many as 1,141 kg of various narcotics were seized and burnt in 2024, with a market value of Rs 2 billion. From June 2024 to date, the Excise Department has confiscated 2,952 kg of hashish, 105 kg of heroin, 157 kg of opium, 37 kg of crystal meth (ice) and 248 liters of liquor.

Whereas, 238 individuals involved in narcotics business arrested during the same period.

It was also informed that special anti-narcotics awareness campaigns have been launched in educational institutions, yielding positive results.

Besides that, narcotics control committees have been established in every university.

The authorities told that the third phase of the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign is underway, targeting the rehabilitation of 2,000 drug addicts, adding that the first two phases of the campaign successfully rehabilitated 2,400 drug addicts.

Briefing about the performance of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), it was informed that the conviction rate for drug offenders in the last year was 81%. Similarly, 242 Pakistani nationals and 6 foreigners were arrested for drug smuggling by ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year.

The CM commended the efforts of the ANF and expressed hope that ongoing measures will yield significant results in the fight against drug addiction.