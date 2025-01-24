KP CM decides to introduce life insurance scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Following the successful implementation of the Health Insurance Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to introduce Life Insurance Scheme in the Sehat Card Plus program.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the implementation of this Life Insurance Scheme.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House here Friday, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest.

Officials from the Sehat Card Scheme and State Life Insurance Corporation signed the memorandum of understanding.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to launch such a scheme.

This is a matter of pride and joy for the provincial government and the people of the province, he said and added that this scheme was not only unique in Pakistan but also the first of its kind globally.

The chief minister mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking practical steps toward establishing a welfare state.

Under the Life Insurance Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the family of the head of the household undergoing treatment under the Sehat Card Plus scheme in case of death, he said.

"The scheme will provide compensation of Rs. one million to the family if the head of the household (under the age of 60) passes away, and Rs. 500,000 if the head of the household (aged above 60) dies", the chief minister added and revealed that more than 10.4 million families would benefit from this Life Insurance Scheme, which would cost the provincial government Rs. 4.5 billion annually.

He emphasized that after Sehat Card Plus, the Life Insurance Scheme was the second largest social protection program of the provincial government.

Ali Amin Gandapur also mentioned that under the Sehat Card Scheme, 100 percent of the province’s population is being provided free and quality healthcare services.

The ceremony was attended by provincial cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Muzammil Aslam, and Ehtesham Ali, as well as officials from the health department, Sehat Card Scheme, and State Life Insurance Corporation.