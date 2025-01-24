KP CM Decides To Introduce Life Insurance Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Following the successful implementation of the Health Insurance Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided to introduce Life Insurance Scheme in the Sehat Card Plus program.
A memorandum of understanding has been signed for the implementation of this Life Insurance Scheme.
In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House here Friday, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur as the chief guest.
Officials from the Sehat Card Scheme and State Life Insurance Corporation signed the memorandum of understanding.
Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province in the country to launch such a scheme.
This is a matter of pride and joy for the provincial government and the people of the province, he said and added that this scheme was not only unique in Pakistan but also the first of its kind globally.
The chief minister mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking practical steps toward establishing a welfare state.
Under the Life Insurance Scheme, financial assistance will be provided to the family of the head of the household undergoing treatment under the Sehat Card Plus scheme in case of death, he said.
"The scheme will provide compensation of Rs. one million to the family if the head of the household (under the age of 60) passes away, and Rs. 500,000 if the head of the household (aged above 60) dies", the chief minister added and revealed that more than 10.4 million families would benefit from this Life Insurance Scheme, which would cost the provincial government Rs. 4.5 billion annually.
He emphasized that after Sehat Card Plus, the Life Insurance Scheme was the second largest social protection program of the provincial government.
Ali Amin Gandapur also mentioned that under the Sehat Card Scheme, 100 percent of the province’s population is being provided free and quality healthcare services.
The ceremony was attended by provincial cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Muzammil Aslam, and Ehtesham Ali, as well as officials from the health department, Sehat Card Scheme, and State Life Insurance Corporation.
Recent Stories
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM decides to introduce life insurance scheme5 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses collective efforts to strengthen Parliamentary framework5 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 10 illegal plazas, five houses in different areas15 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad suspends SHO Bhara Kahu15 minutes ago
-
DC directs to issue show cause notices to 74 absent employees of Health Dept15 minutes ago
-
QAU leading Pakistan in TIMES World Subject Ranking 202425 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab for promotion of sports at educational institutions25 minutes ago
-
President confers Sitara-i-Imtiaz award on Asif Bashir25 minutes ago
-
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking33 minutes ago
-
Two killed over domestic issue in Swat35 minutes ago
-
Tribute to Zeenat Abdullah Channa to be held at Basant Hall Cultural Center35 minutes ago
-
Read Pakistan holds National Readers' Conference 202535 minutes ago